Giggs Denies Assaulting Ex-girlfriend

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has pleaded not guilty to using controlling behaviour and assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Mr Giggs denied assaulting Kate Greville and her sister Emma Greville, at his home in Salford last November. On Friday, Manchester Crown Court heard claims that Mr Giggs used a pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour against Ms Greville.

It included claims he kicked her naked out of a hotel room.

The former Manchester United player pleaded not guilty to using controlling behaviour against Ms Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

Appearing in court, the alleged details of the behaviour were read out to Mr Giggs.

It included claims he threatened to send emails to her friends and employers about their sexual relationship, and threw her belongings out of his house when she questioned him about relationships with other women. He also allegedly kicked her in the back, and threw her out of a London hotel room naked, when she accused him of flirting with other women.

Mr Giggs denied assaulting Ms Greville and causing her actual bodily harm following an incident at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November last year.

He also pleaded not guilty to common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s younger sister, Emma, in the same alleged incident. The former winger is due to go on trial at Manchester Crown Court on 24 January.

The former Manchester United winger is one of British football’s most-decorated footballers following his 24-year career at Old Trafford and was appointed an OBE in 2007 before winning the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year in 2009.

