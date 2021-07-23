Obaseki Pledges Increased Support for Security Agencies in Edo

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has promised that his government will continue to partner with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and other security outfits in the state to ensure the protection of lives and property of citizens.

A statement yesterday quoted Obaseki to have given the assurance when he received the Edo State Commandant of NSCDC, Mr. Aniekan Udoeyup, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City.

According to the governor, “I will continue to help you advocate to the federal government to support you with more funding to enable you and your men function optimally. They should be able to do more for you; we will notify them of the good work you are doing and the need to increase funding for you to support your activities.”

He added: “For us, we will continue to do all we can to support and encourage you; we cannot promise you that we can meet up with all your demands, as we have our own constraints as a state.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to work with your command. Let’s note that we are a small state with a lot of challenges security-wise; it is almost going to be impossible to bear the burden of federal security agencies.”

