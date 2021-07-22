TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS Team Nigeria Flag Bearer Role Excites Adekuoroye, Dreams Wrestling Gold

Duro Ikhazuagbe

As the opening ceremony of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is barely hours away, wrestling sensation, Odunayo Adekuoroye, is excited about her role as Team Nigeria’s flag bearer.

Adekuoroye who is one of country’s biggest gold medal prospects, is looking forward to the role tomorrow when Team Nigeria will join the 206 other countries scheduled to participate in the symbolic opening ceremony match past of the biggest multi-sports fiesta globally.

She regarded it as a big honour for her to be chosen to play the role for a country of over 200 million people.

The 56kg wrestler said: “The news of my role at the Games came to me as a shock. I am so happy to be chosen and I will do my best both for the flag bearer role and in the events proper.

“I have people here around me putting me through. Aunty Funke (Oshonaike) has played that role two or three times and I’m talking to her to put me through on the expectations.

“It is a big honour and I am so elated. I can’t wait to lead the team out on Friday,” gushed Adekuoroye is getting all the tips on how to win her event from Daniel Igali who won Olympic wrestling gold medal for Canada at the Sydney 2000 Games.

On the wrestling event proper, Adekuoroye said she was working hard to be at her best at the games.

“We have many other top wrestlers with similar aspirations here in Tokyo but I am focused to go all the way,” pledged wrestler who is ranked top most in her category globally.

Adekuoroye, who reached the quarterfinals at the last Olympic Games in Rio however have her focus on the ultimate silverware: the gold medal.

“I find myself often thinking about how the gold medal will be represented to me… my dream is finally coming true.

“I can’t wait to experience that moment and make history as the first African woman to win Olympic gold in wrestling,” Adekuoroye stressed .

