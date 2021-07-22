Foundation Partners UNESCO on Internet Governance Policy

Emma Okonji

The African ICT Foundation is partnering United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)to host a stakeholders’ engagement for the advancement of evidence-based policy making of Internet governance

The virtual even, which holds next week,is the first of the Foundation’s partnership with global organizations across to the world to deepen internet penetration in Africa.

The event which is jointly organised by UNESCO Headquarters and the African ICT Foundation, seeks to engage in an extensive partnership with the West African Internet Governance Forum community via the newly launched Dynamic Coalition of IUIs, so as to join forces for advancing evidence-based policy making of Internet governance and fostering digital collaboration in line with UN SG’s roadmap of digital cooperation.

The discussion at the forum will focus on Advancing digital transformation in the West Africa Sub-Region via applying UNESCO’s Internet Universality ROAM Principles and Indicators.

The President of the African ICT Foundation, Mr. Tony Ojobo and the Director for Partnership and Operational Programme Monitoring, UNESCO, Marielza Oliveira, will give the opening remark at the event that will be moderated by the West Africa Regional Director at the Foundation, Dr. Kossi Amessinou and with the Executive Secretary, Mr. Bassey Emmanuel and the Benin Focal Point Director, Nazaire Hounghihin as rapporteur.

A statement from the Foundation’s Secretariat, in Lagos South West Nigeria, issued by the Director of Communication, Mr. Isaiah Erhiawarien stated that Internet governance-related issues would be addressed and covered during the session.

According to the statement, the Forum would allow national leading experts from West African sub-Region countries to present their national assessment projects using Internet Universality Indicators and foster further engagement with West African IGF communities and stakeholders.

UNESCO while inviting stakeholders in the region to join and participate in its newly launched Dynamic Coalition on Internet Universality Indicators, said the Forum would hold panel discussion with emphasis on knowledge-sharing as well as an interactive session whereby the moderator will allow very short statements from speakers to trigger discussions.

The line-up for the panel discussion are: Chair of Information for All Programme, Ghana, Dorothy Gordon; UNESCO Officer in Dakar, Senegal, Elvis Michel Kenmoe, Benin; Alain Kiyindou, Université Bordeaux Montaigne, Niger and Intelligent User lnterfaces Research team leader, Development House, Ghana, Simon-Peter Kafui Aheto.

