Congresses: APC Recommends Consensus Option to Reduce Acrimony

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the ruling party has recommended a consensus option for the election of party officials at all levels to reduce acrimony ahead of the forthcoming Congresses.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, the party recommended the consensus option for the election of officials at all levels to reduce acrimony.

“For us, we have to take into consideration the need to accommodate everyone because the APC is a party for all Nigerians,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe noted that the party was encouraging states to adopt the consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony.

He added:”That is why when you look at Article 20 of our constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching a consensus. When that fails, then you go to cast ballots.”

The Secretary noted that the party was making sure it does not leave any room for the opposition, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sponsor people to cause confusion in our midst.

