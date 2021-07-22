Buhari Rejoices with Ex-Nasarawa Gov, Abdullahi Adamu, at 75

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as he marks his 75th birthday on July 23, 2021.

The president, in a release Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, felicitated with family, friends and associates of Adamu on the auspicious moment that calls for thanksgiving and celebration.

President Buhari noted the contributions of the former governor to nation building, serving variously as a member of Constituent Assembly in 1977, Constitutional National Conference, 1995, Minister of State, Works and Housing, 1995, after working in both the private and public sector – in the construction sector – that saw to the erection of many historic places in Nigeria like the Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna.

The president affirmed that Adamu’s roles in shaping the constitution of the country, providing leadership in Nasarawa State and building political institutions remain outstanding, acknowledging that the experience of the APC stalwart will also be relevant in inspiring upcoming leaders.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the former governor as he continues to serve the nation.

