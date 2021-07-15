THISDAY/ARISE Group Appoints Komolafe as Ombudsman, Public Protector

Yemi Ajayi

The boards and managements of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE Media Group have appointed the Deputy Managing Director, THISDAY Newspapers, Mr. Kayode Komolafe, as the Internal Ombudsman for the two media organisations.

A statement by the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspapers Limited, Mr. Eniola Bello, said the appointment was in line with the decision of the Nigeria Press Organisation (NPO).

“As Ombudsman, his office would look into, and address, complaints from readers, viewers, advertisers and the general public concerning the unfair treatment of news and reports published or aired by the media group,” it said, adding: “He would also ensure that all journalists in the Media Group observe the Code of Conduct approved by the umbrella media organisations.”

It stated that complainants who may be dissatisfied with the decisions of the Media Group’s Internal Ombudsman could always appeal to a committee of the NPO on such issues.

Komolafe, who is also a member of the Editorial Board of the newspaper and writes a weekly column, The Horizon, will in his new role work with editorial staff and other professionals to investigate and respond to complaints from the public on media content as well as enhance the credibility of news from the two organisations.

Komolafe made his mark in journalism as a labour reporter and has in his career spanning over three decades held various editorial positions at The Guardian, The News and Concord.

He is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and a former secretary of the Lagos State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and a member of its National Executive Council.

He was also on the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission.

His appointment is coming amid moves by the federal government to clamp down on the media through the amendment of the National Broadcasting Act and Nigerian Press Council Act that aimed to introduce a tough operational regime for media entrepreneurs and journalists.

