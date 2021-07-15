Bandits Raid Niger Village, Kill One, Injure Another

Laleye Dipo

Bandits in the early hours of yesterday killed one person and injured another in Yakila village of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The bandits also abducted five villagers and rustled unspecified number of cows.

Those injured during the sporadic shooting by the bandits were reported to have been admitted at the Wushishi General Hospital.

THISDAY was informed that the villager killed was Hamza Boka, while his brother, who was injured, is Jibrin Boka.

Those abducted, according to the eyewitnesses, are Dada Jatau, Idris Adamu, Mai- angwa Rimi, Mallam Mamba, and an unnamed villager.

It was gathered that the rustled cattle belonged to Alhaji Jatau Gora and Buba Mohammed.

According to the report, those kidnapped were forced by the bandits to help rustle the cattle.

On their way out, it was learnt that one of the four motorcycles they rode on developed a mechanical fault, making them to abandoned it and escape on three motorcycles.

The Village Head of Rafin Gora in the Yakila district, Alhaji Sallau Bangu Danladi, confirmed the attack on the community, describing the deceased villager as “a dedicated and dependable promising young man, who was loved by all.”

He also confirmed that the bandits compelled the abducted villagers to help move the rustled cows, adding that the gunmen had earlier made two failed attacks on the same village last Monday and Tuesday nights before coming back yesterday for more.

The traditional ruler appealed to the state Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander to establish operational base in the area.

