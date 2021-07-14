APC: Letter of Purported Suspension of Okorocha Fake

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described a letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party circulating in the public space as fake.

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe in a statement issued yesterday called on the public to be wary of fifth columnists and jobbers relentlessly scheming to use every opportunity to stoke crisis in the party and polity through fake news.

He said: “It has come to the attention of the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that a fake letter of a purported suspension of Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party is circulating in the public space.

“Fifth columnists and forgers have obviously taken advantage of the unfortunate and recent leaks of our official correspondence with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to copy and paste forged signatures of the CECPC Chairman and Secretary on equally fake letters.”

The ruling party urged everyone to discountenance the fake letter, stressing that it is a figment of the imagination of fifth columnists.

Akpanudoedehe noted that the APC does not currently have a “National Working Committee” as stated in the fake letter, but a Caretaker Committee, which has been saddled with the mandate to reposition, unite and strengthen the great party.

The party urged the media to always rely on well-known and official communication and publicity channels to get information on the activities of the party.

