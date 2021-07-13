NBA Lagos Branch Begins 2021 Annual Law Week on July 23rd

All is set for the 2021 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch law week which will be hold in grand style, from the 23rd to 29th of July, 2021 at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Themed: ‘Disruption, Innovation and the Bar’, the event will feature prominent personalities in the legal space and other sectors of the economy, who will be speaking on various topics.

This will set the tone for the Conference, as a faculty of distinguished Speakers will give overviews of how technology, innovation and trade liberalisation are disrupting the practice of law across the globe, and what it means for the Nigerian legal practitioner. Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is also expected to be a guest at this event.

Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, Hon. Attorney-General, Lagos State and Mrs Efe Etomi, will formally open the two-day Conference of the NBA Lagos Branch Law Week 2021 with a welcome note.

There would be eight plenary sessions, with experts from various sectors of the economy.

The First plenary session will focus on the topic: ‘National Security and our Fundamental Rights’. This Panel will discuss the recent encroachments by the Government on fundamental rights, on the grounds of national security. Speakers who will speak on this topic, include Mr Femi Falana, SAN, Partner; Prof. Akin Oyebode and Prof. Chidi Odinkalu. The moderator for this panel is Mr. Charles ‘Deji Adeogun-Phillips – Former UN Genocide and War Crimes Prosecutor.

The Second plenary session will focus on ‘Built to Last: Creating World Class Law Firms in Nigeria’. Discussants will share their experiences of building law practices designed to stand the test of time. They will touch on their challenges, the future of law practice, and succession planning. The third plenary session is on the topic:

‘Bringing Justice Delivery in Nigeria into the 21st Century’. The Panelists will discuss the current state of justice delivery in Nigeria, causes of delays in justice delivery, the extent to which judicial officers should be involved in court administration and the ways in which technology can be deployed to birth a justice delivery system that is fit for purpose. The Moderator will be Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, JSC. Other Panelists include Mr Babajide Ogundipe, Justice A.O. Faji, Justice Lateefat Okunnu, Professor Fidelis Oditah QC, SAN and Gbolahan Adeniran (HAG Ogun State).

The 4th plenary session will focus on the topic, ‘The Changing Landscape of Arbitrator Disclosure Obligations’. The Panelists will discuss recent cases and developments relating to the obligation of Arbitrators to disclose possible conflicts of interest. For the 5th plenary session , the topic is ‘Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary: Key to Judicial Independence or Ruse?’ This panel will focus on the recent clamour for financial autonomy for the Judiciary, and examine whether it will deliver the much-desired judicial independence.

There are three other Plenary sessions with many other distinguished Speakers lined up, including Mrs Mia Essien, SAN, Olawale Fapohunda (HAG Ekiti State), Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN.

