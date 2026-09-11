Remita Approved As Digital Application Channel for Landmark Dangote IPO

Remita has been approved by the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) as an electronic application channel for the Dangote Initial Public Offering (IPO), enabling eligible investors to subscribe digitally through its platform.

The milestone coincides with the launch of Remita’s upgraded mobile app, which gives individual and corporate investors direct access to subscribe to the offer from their smartphones when subscriptions open on September 14, 2026.

Speaking, the Managing Director of Remita, DeRemi Atanda, said: “Our approval as an electronic application channel for this landmark public offering underscores the robust capacity, security and trust built into the Remita infrastructure.

“Our selection as one of the few local and international fintechs to be part of the landmark public offer is a reassuring confidence in the innovation and resilience of our technology and our commitment to providing scalable digital infrastructure for major financial transactions. The inclusion of fintech platforms in major capital market transactions is a transformative step for financial accessibility in Nigeria which will set a new benchmark for how future public offers are conducted.”

The Dangote Refinery IPO opens on September 14 and runs through October 13, 2026, offering 4.1 billion shares at N525 per share. The minimum subscription is set at 10 shares valued at N5,250, with options for additional shares under the offer terms.

Participation remains subject to standard offer requirements, including necessary stockbroking and Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) details.

In addition to supporting the public offer, the upgraded Remita mobile app consolidates everyday financial and lifestyle services.

The platform allows users to manage multiple bank accounts, execute transfers across Nigeria and Africa, settle utility and government bills, generate verified RRR receipts, and set up standing orders.

It also features flight and event ticketing, Esusu group organization and budget tracking tools.

“The new Remita App is designed to give individuals a simpler and more organised way to manage their financial activities from one trusted space,” Atanda added.

“As digital payments become increasingly embedded in everyday life, the next opportunity is to help people bring those transactions together and manage their finances more effectively. Retail is a natural extension of our business which has been largely corporate focused, and this upgraded experience provide individual users the tools and convenience to take greater control of their financial lives.”

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