Daba Markets Inc, Coronation Announce Strategic Distribution Arrangement to Expand Global Access to Nigeria’s Capital Market

Daba Markets Inc., Coronation Securities Limited and Coronation Asset Management Limited have announced a strategic distribution arrangement designed to improve access to Nigeria’s capital market for eligible investors.

Daba Finance serves eligible clients globally through Daba Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission; eligibility is determined by the laws of each client’s jurisdiction.

Under the arrangement, Daba Finance serves as Coronation’s corporate client through a trust structure, providing its eligible users with access to Nigerian capital-market products made available by Coronation.

Daba Finance users interact through the Daba Finance platform, while the underlying Nigerian capital-market services are provided within Nigeria’s regulated framework by Coronation’s Securities and Exchange Commission-registered businesses.

The arrangement is built around three areas:

1. Market intelligence

Daba Finance’s platform will feature Nigerian market intelligence supported by Coronation’s research and market expertise, including market news, data, analysis and research publications. This will provide Daba Finance’s audience with credible and accessible information about Nigeria’s capital market.

2. Investor education

Daba Finance and Coronation will provide investor education through courses available via Daba Academy and Coronation Investment Academy, as well as jointly delivered webinars. The educational content will help both new and experienced investors understand Nigeria’s capital-market instruments, institutions, safeguards, opportunities and associated risks.

3. Digital access

Eligible Daba Finance users can access Nigerian capital-market products made available by Coronation through the Daba Finance platform. The live functionality supports fully digital onboarding, multi-currency funding, investment request/trade placement and investment reporting with funding accepted in multiple currencies.

Daba Finance determines and manages the user journey through its platform. Coronation’s role is to provide the relevant Nigerian capital-market expertise and products to Daba under the corporate trust arrangement.

The arrangement reflects a shared commitment to improving the quality of information available about Nigeria’s capital market, strengthening investor education and providing compliant digital access to eligible international investors.

Chief Executive Officer of Daba Finance, Boum III Jr, in a statement said: “Millions of Africans in the diaspora and investors around the world follow African markets closely but find it hard to participate from a distance because accessing credible information and navigating local market structures can be challenging. This arrangement helps to close that gap by combining Coronation’s deep Nigerian market expertise with Daba’s technology and international reach. Through Daba, eligible investors can learn about the market, understand the opportunities and risks, and access relevant investment products through a seamless digital experience.”

Chief Product Officer of Daba Finance, Anthony Miclet, said: “We built Daba to bring market intelligence, investor education and access to African investment opportunities into one digital experience. This arrangement integrates Coronation’s Nigerian market research, expertise and investment products into that experience, enabling eligible users to move from insight and education to informed participation through the Daba platform.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Securities Limited, Jibola Odedina, said: “Nigeria’s capital market presents significant opportunities for investors seeking exposure to one of Africa’s most dynamic economies. However, expanding participation requires more than providing access; it requires credible market intelligence, investor confidence and a clear understanding of the investment environment. Through this arrangement, we are combining Coronation’s deep market expertise with Daba’s digital reach to make the Nigerian capital market more visible, understandable and accessible to a broader international investor audience.”

Managing Director of Coronation Asset Management Limited, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, said: “Investor education is fundamental to the development of healthy and sustainable capital markets. Our objective is not simply to broaden access to investment products, but to help investors understand the opportunities, risks and principles that should inform their decisions. This arrangement enables us to extend that commitment to a wider international audience, equipping investors with the knowledge and professionally managed solutions that support informed participation in Nigeria’s growth story.”