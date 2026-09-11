Nigerian Voters and Informed Choice During 2027 Polls

As Nigeria moves towards the 2027 general elections, the political conversation will inevitably be dominated by candidates, parties, alliances, zoning, ethnicity, religion and the familiar calculations of electoral politics. But Daniel Kamanga asks Nigerians to step back from the noise and consider a more fundamental question: What, exactly, should we be looking for when we choose those who will govern us?

Despite their huge hydrocarbon deposits and massive contributions to Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, the six states of the South-South geopolitical zone have the worst network of federal roads in the country. Nothing has been done to fix the situation in the last 10 years or more.

In this thought-provoking piece, Daniel Kamanga makes the case for a more conscious approach to politics—one that moves beyond party loyalty, ethnic sentiment, religious affiliation and personality cults to focus on the character, competence, vision, integrity and capacity of those seeking public office.

His central argument is simple but profound: the quality of a democracy cannot be separated from the quality of the choices voters make at the ballot box.

If citizens continue to vet politicians primarily through the lenses of identity, patronage and political convenience, they risk reproducing the very failures they complain about. Kamanga therefore challenges Nigerians, and Africans more broadly, to develop a more discerning political culture in which voters consciously interrogate the people, ideas and values behind the promises made during election season.

With Nigeria’s 2027 elections already beginning to shape political calculations, Kamanga’s intervention is ultimately a call for conscious citizenship—learning to vet candidates not merely by who they are or what political platform they belong to, but by what they have demonstrated they can do for society.

Elections across Africa are often treated as contests of ideas, personalities, political alliances and promises. Voters are encouraged to scrutinise manifestos, assess candidates’ experience and calculate which party or coalition is most likely to deliver.

But what if we are vetting for the wrong things? What if, beneath the questions of competence, ideology and policy, there is a more fundamental question that African electorates rarely ask: Who is this person on the inside?

That question matters because political power does not transform character; it often amplifies it. Fear, insecurity, ego, the need for control and the hunger for recognition do not disappear when someone enters office. If anything, power gives them greater room to express themselves.

This is why the question of conscious leadership deserves a much more prominent place in Africa’s political conversation.

On January 16, 2027, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect a president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives. There will be manifestos, alliances, zoning calculations and no shortage of promises.

Nigeria’s election date has been on my mind because it sits within a broader continental pattern.

In August 2026, Zambians voted, re-electing President Hakainde Hichilema for a second term amid opposition claims of intimidation and a chaotic vote count.

In October 2026, South Africans will go to the polls for local government elections at a time when many of the country’s municipalities are, in the words of their own political class, in crisis.

In 2027, Kenyans will face their own general election. More than a year away, the political contest already looms large, with much of the country’s attention increasingly drawn towards it.

These are merely snapshots of a continent of 54 countries. They have different electoral systems, economies, histories and political traditions. Yet there is something that unites them.

There is something missing in African politics that no manifesto addresses.

In fact, it may be the one thing that determines whether any of the promises our politicians make will ever be honoured — and, ultimately, whether a country succeeds or fails.

That missing element is interiority.

The absence of interiority in African political leadership is at the root of much of our continent’s recurring disappointment.

A conscious leader, simply put, is someone who leads from self-awareness rather than fear. This is someone who has done the work of examining their own ego, wounds and motives closely enough that they no longer need power, applause or control to feel whole.

Across the continent, this is precisely the work our political class has largely failed to do. Our politicians are skilled at rhetoric and coalition arithmetic. They make promises on the campaign trail and then govern as if those promises belonged to someone else — rarely having the humility to admit when they have failed or the discipline to clean up the resulting mess.

The problem is not a shortage of intelligence or ambition. It is that what comes out of their mouths is rarely examined from within.

It does not matter how sophisticated a party’s manifesto is, or how impressive the candidate’s CV may be. If the person has not done the work of confronting their own fear, ego and wounds, they will eventually govern from those unexamined places.

This is why, from Lusaka to Nairobi, Pretoria to Abuja, we repeatedly produce leaders who campaign as servants and govern as landlords.

It is a failure of interior formation. And it repeats itself across borders because the training pipeline that produces much of our political class is similar everywhere: it builds competence, but not consciousness.

-Kamanga writes from Johannesburg, South Africa

Having participated in many leadership programmes across the continent, this is precisely where I believe political leadership development is often aiming at the wrong target.

We teach messaging and strategy. We teach how to build coalitions, dominate debates and perform authority convincingly. But almost none of this training teaches leaders how to understand their own fears, sit with their own shadows and lead from a place that is not constantly defending itself.

You can emerge from the finest political apprenticeship on the continent and still be an unanchored leader — highly trained, but deeply ungoverned within.

This is the gap the Africa Leadership Transformation (ALT) Foundation exists to help close.

Our conviction since founding has been that leadership is fundamentally a matter of consciousness and interior transformation — a dimension almost entirely missing from how Africa prepares its political class, whether in Lagos, Lusaka, Nairobi or Pretoria.

When we train leaders, we do not begin with strategy or the policy crisis of the day. We begin with the inner landscape: self-awareness, meaning-making and the courage to lead from an anchored, examined self rather than an anxious, performing one.

We believe this is the missing layer beneath Africa’s political leadership pipeline, and it is the through-line of our mission: an Africa that works for everyone, built by leaders who have done the work of becoming whole before they were handed power.

So, as Nigerians head towards 16 January, and as citizens in South Africa and Kenya weigh their own ballots during this electoral cycle, here is a simple discernment test.

Do not just ask what a candidate knows or promises. Ask who the candidate is.

Has this person ever publicly reckoned with a failure, or do they only explain it away?

Do they surround themselves with people who challenge them, or only with people who confirm them?

Under pressure, do they reach for blame and control, or for reflection and accountability?

Is their confidence rooted, or is it merely performance covering fear?

Do they speak of service in the abstract, or can they point to occasions when they have actually emptied themselves for someone else’s benefit?

These are not questions that a manifesto or a campaign speech can answer. They require watching how someone behaves when no one is grading them for it.

But they may be among the most important questions an electorate can ask.

Africa has never lacked capable politicians. What it has lacked, election after election and country after country, is leaders who have done the harder work of becoming conscious before they became powerful.

Africa’s politics will only become truly responsive to the needs of its people when it is led by people who have done that work.

As Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and the rest of the continent take their turns at the ballot box, perhaps this is the leadership we should really be vetting for.

This article was inspired by discussions at the first Global Conscious Food Systems Summit, hosted by the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Conscious Food Systems Alliance, convened by UNDP.

-Kamanga writes from Johannesburg, South Africa