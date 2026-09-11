Ekiti: PDP’s Oluyede Withdraws Petition against Gov Oyebanji’s Re-Election

The Ekiti Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party’s candidate in the June 20, 2026 governorship poll in the state, Dr Wole Oluyede, against the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the June 20, 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr Wole Oluyede, has formally withdrawn the petition he filed before the Election Petition Tribunal challenging the re-election of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Tribunal at its first sitting in Ado-Ekiti this week struck out the petition following the motion of withdrawal filed by the PDP flag bearer before the three-member panel of judges led by Justice Abubakar Idris Kutigi. Other members of the panel are Justice Aminu Tukur and Justice Maurice Okediya.

The Tribunal Chairman, Justice Kutigi, subsequently struck out Oluyede’s petition in line with the wish of the petitioner whose motion to withdraw the petition had earlier been moved by his counsel who also represented the PDP, Mr Paul Komolafe.

Counsel to Governor Oyebanji and APC, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) and Counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Sulaiman Ibrahim did not oppose the motion of the petitioners (Oluyede and PDP) to withdraw their petition from the Tribunal.

Oyebanji was declared winner of the Ekiti governorship poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling a total 319,224 votes with Oluyede garnering 40,543 votes. African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Chief Dare Bejide came third with 12,872 votes.

Speaking with reporters after the petition he filed was struck out by the Tribunal consequent upon his request, Oluyede said his action was predicated on the appeal made to him by individuals he described “important people” and out of respect to President Bola Tinubu.

Oluyede also explained that Oyebanji, following his victory at the polls, also extended a hand of fellowship to him declaring his readiness to join hands with the Governor to ensure a resounding victory for Tinubu in Ekiti at the forthcoming presidential election.

According to him: “My decision (to withdraw the petition) was based on the fact that what Ekiti and Nigeria need now is to seek the way forward. It’s not easy to withdraw your petition when you know you have a case but I took the action at the request of people who are important to me, I mean the President and several advisers.

“They have all asked me to withdraw the matter and advised that everybody should come together and let the President win the next election and bring Ekiti forward. We have a lot of things to do in Ekiti and it will take the efforts of everybody. It shouldn’t be a partisan thing.

“I am a member of PDP and still remains a member of PDP and we have an election in January for President Tinubu. The Governor too has extended a hand of friendship across to me and we will work together when the election comes and see how things go. It’s just for the betterment of Ekiti and Nigeria.”