Gov Yusuf Flays Bandits’ Attacks on Four LGAs in Kano

Kano state government has taken decisive action against bandits attacking some local government areas in the state.

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has condemned the recent bandit attacks reported in four Local Government Areas of the state, assuring affected communities that his administration is taking necessary measures to strengthen security and protect lives and property.

The governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in a statement issued listed the affected areas to include Chiromawa in Garun Mallam Local Government Area, Beli in Rogo, Bebeji and communities around Gwarzo.

Yusuf expressed sympathy with the victims and families affected by the attacks, describing the incidents as deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

He assured the affected communities that the government would take all necessary measures, in collaboration with security agencies, to prevent further attacks and restore confidence among residents.

The Governor said relevant authorities have been directed to strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering and rapid response mechanisms in the affected areas.

He urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm and avoid actions that could further heighten tension, assuring them that the government is working closely with security agencies to address the situation.

The governor also appealed to residents to cooperate with security personnel and provide credible information that could assist in preventing further attacks and apprehending the perpetrators.

He commended security personnel for their efforts and urged them to sustain intelligence-led operations to protect vulnerable communities across the state.

Yusuf prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, speedy recovery for the injured and the safe return of any abducted persons.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents and ensuring peace and security across Kano State.