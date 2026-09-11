Obi: In 2023 We Took Things for Granted, Believed INEC, But Not Again

• Says Tinubu not in charge, hasn’t spent 3 nights in any state

•Faults president for spending holidays abroad

• Promises decisive action against insecurity

•Rules out oil subsidy return

•Vows to set up independent system to monitor 2027 results

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos





The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday said the 2027 elections would be very different from the 2023 experience, because he and his team took things for granted in the last election, believing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would walk its talk.

Obi, who spoke during an exclusive interview on Arise Television, said confidently that he had proof that the Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC worked for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and was not going to sit back and take things for granted again in 2027.

Speaking on the proposed opposition coalition and the allegation that he would never take the vice-presidential slot in the new alliance talks, Obi said he had never told anyone such and that the offer had not even been made in the first place.

Obi also questioned the continued insecurity in Nigeria, arguing that modern technology should enable the government to locate people and respond effectively to criminal activities.

He said this while responding to questions on how his administration would handle kidnappings and ransom demands and other issues.

According to Obi, Yakubu had convinced Nigerians and the international community that INEC would conduct the election fairly, but he alleged that the commission chairman was, in reality, working for the opposition.

“In 2023, we took things for granted. We believed INEC. We believed what they said they would do. The INEC Chairman convinced the world that he would do the right thing, when in fact he was working for the opposition. This time, we will only trust them by doing the right thing ourselves,” Obi said.

Obi also promised to establish an independent system for monitoring election results from polling units in 2027, saying the arrangement would enable his political organisation to receive results directly from polling units and compare them with figures eventually collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He stressed that the proposed arrangement would not constitute a parallel electoral commission.

“We must make sure that every polling unit, the votes are counted, the votes are recorded properly, the votes are transmitted properly. And we will even have a dual transmission so that as it’s going to the proper, designated INEC portal, it’s also being transmitted where the people can see it,” he said.

Asked whether the arrangement amounted to establishing a parallel INEC, Obi said: “Not at all. All we are saying is that this time around, we will make sure that in every polling unit, we must have a system that transmits to our own situation room the correct results.

“And I’m sure there’s so many other agencies that intend to do the same thing. So we are not going to have a situation where somebody just pronounces something that didn’t emanate from the polling unit. Our task is to make sure that the right things are done.”

The former Anambra State governor said the 2023 presidential election had demonstrated the need for political parties and candidates to independently monitor the electoral process.

He maintained that he won the 2023 election despite INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner, but said he had decided to focus on the 2027 contest.

“As long as I live, I will maintain that I won the 2023 presidential election. Because they know, those who conducted it, know the records. They know why there was a glitch. They know what happened and everything. But I said, ‘I leave it to the past,’” Obi said.

On his statement in Port Harcourt that he was prepared to “die” for his votes, Obi said the comment was symbolic and was made in response to supporters who had pledged to defend their votes.

“What I did in Port Harcourt is more of listening to the people. It wasn’t me talking. They were asking questions. And one of them said, we are prepared to die this time to defend our votes.

And I said to encourage them that I’m prepared to die with them. It’s symbolic. What we are saying is that we are prepared to ensure that our vote counts and it must count.”

Besides, Obi questioned President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of the country, alleging that the president had not spent three consecutive nights in any state outside Lagos and Abuja since assuming office.

The politician cum businessman faulted Tinubu for spending holidays abroad, saying a Nigerian president should use such periods to visit and engage communities within the country, particularly areas affected by insecurity.

He stated if elected president in 2027, he would personally take charge of the fight against insecurity, visit affected areas and appoint competent heads of security agencies with clear instructions to end the menace.

On the Tinubu administration, Obi said the government had not performed well and had been “a bit reckless” in its management of public resources. Asked whether he believed Tinubu was in charge of the government, Obi said: “At times, I believe he’s not in charge.”

He explained that the president must be directly accountable to Nigerians for decisions taken by his administration.

“Because if he’s in charge, he will even be explaining to the people. That’s what I’m talking about, which is capacity. I will be in charge. Nobody, all decisions you see, the President is talking. Nobody will talk for Peter. Because I’m the one that’s elected. I’ll be answerable to the people. And for every penny, I’ll be answerable to the people,” he assured.

He added: “President Tinubu has not slept three nights anywhere in Nigeria. He went to Jos. Stayed at the airport to see people who’ve lost their loved ones. He went to Benue. Did the same thing. He said there was no road. The road they are supposed to build to go to see people who have lost their loved ones,” he said.

Obi argued that the president should spend longer periods in states affected by insecurity and engage directly with stakeholders. “When he should go to Benue and say I’m here. For the next 30 days, I want to see the stakeholders in the state. Let’s discuss these killings,” he added.

Obi also addressed the possibility of an opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 election, refusing to say whether he would step down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or accept the position of running mate.

He said any such decision would have to be taken through consultations within the political parties involved, rather than by individual politicians.

“It’s no longer me as Peter talking. It’s like a situation where you have two corporations trying to come together. It’s no longer something the two CEOs go to a drink and say, we’re going to work together. They need to look at how we bring these two corporations together,” he said.

Obi said the NDC had candidates contesting various elective positions and that he could not unilaterally commit the party to an alliance. “For me, it would be irresponsible for anybody to stand before the viewers on television and say, yes, I know. No, because you’re dealing with an institution,” he said.

Obi also criticised Tinubu’s foreign holidays, insisting that the Nigerian president should spend his vacations in the country.

“The Nigerian President must spend his vacation in Nigeria. We cannot continue with this nonsense. As President of Nigeria, I’ll visit other countries, but I’ll not take my holidays in other countries. The holiday is here,” he said.

On insecurity, Obi said the problem would be his first priority if elected, promising to personally take charge of the response. He added: “Insecurity today is making it impossible for farmers to go to farm. It’s making it impossible for produce to be moved around. It’s making it impossible for manufacturers to move their goods. It’s making it impossible even for human movements. So you need to deal with it decisively.”

He said his first week in office would involve appointing competent security chiefs and giving them clear instructions to tackle insecurity.

“In the first week, it’s for me to appoint competent heads in our security agencies with a decisive instruction. We must deal with this. Tell me what will stop us from achieving this,” he said.

He also promised to visit areas affected by insecurity rather than directing the response solely from Abuja.

“I’m not going to sit in Abuja if there’s a problem in Zamfara. We’ll call the people in Zamfara and see what this problem is. And deal with it decisively. And I’m not going to do it from Abuja, I’m going to visit Zamfara. And the same thing will happen in many other areas. I will not be in Abuja when there’s a problem in Nigeria. We will go there, we must tell us how we can solve it.”

Obi said he supported state police and rejected ransom payments to kidnappers. Asked whether he believed in paying ransom, he answered: “No.”

He said the government should use available technology and security resources to locate criminals and rescue victims.

“I’ll take decisive action. There might be casualties. It doesn’t matter who that is, me. But we will deal with it decisively. I’m not going to stay in Abuja when 600 people are kidnapped and in the bush. And that bush is in Nigeria. That bush, people will enter. Our forces will enter it.”

On fuel subsidy, Obi ruled out a return to the previous regime, arguing that the system had been associated with corruption and criminality.

“The subsidy regime in Nigeria was enmeshed with corruption and criminality. And I’ve said it clearly that I will remove our fight and remove that corruption and criminality. It’s only when you remove it that you will know exactly whether we have a subsidy or not. I believe that if you remove it, there might not be a subsidy. That’s my belief,” he said.

He argued that the price of petroleum products could be moderated by ensuring regular crude oil supply to domestic refineries.

“I believe that the price of petroleum products today is high. We have today, by the influence of God, we are an oil producing country. Which means that if we can do regular supply of crude to our local refineries, working with them competitively to refine for domestic consumption, the prices can come down. There must be things we can do to manage it effectively.”

Obi rejected the idea of a “turn-by-turn” presidency, saying elections should be based on competence rather than ethnicity or religion.

“Our elections should not be driven by tribe or religion. Today, in terms of qualification, I’m qualified to be president of Nigeria. I have the competence,” he said.

He also maintained his pledge to serve only one term if elected, saying he would leave office after four years. “I will not stay a day longer. You don’t need 100 years to start a journey in the right direction. Nigeria is heading in the wrong direction today. I just need to reverse it and head it in the right direction. In four years, people will see the difference.”

Despite his position on the 2023 election, Obi said he would accept defeat in 2027 if the election was free, fair and credible.

“If the election is free, fair and credible, I will. That’s it. Because it’s an election. I’m not the one that will say who they want to serve. And I will respect the will of the people. That’s democracy,” he said.

Obi said his objective was to ensure a credible electoral process in which Nigerians could have confidence in the results announced. He also promised a more physically present presidency, saying he would visit states and communities to understand their challenges.

“I want a president that can come out and move around and see the ordinary people of Nigeria,” he said.

He added: “I’ve visited 180 communities in Anambra State. There’s no community I did not physically visit as governor. I might not be all over Nigeria, but I can tell you, I will visit every state at least once a year.”