Telecoms Subscribers Hits 195M as MTN Crosses 100 Million Milestone

Emma Okonji





Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions, across networks, reached 195,108,814 in July 2026, with a teledensity of 90 per cent, according to statistics released yesterday by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The data showed that MTN alone recorded 100,859,587 as at July 2026, making it the first telecoms company to cross the 100 million subscribers milestone since the rollout of GSM services in Nigeria in 2001.

According to the statistics, MTN has a market share of 51.76 per cent.

Next to MTN is Airtel, with 66,760,297 subscribers and a market share of 34.26 per cent.

Globacom recorded 23,628,966 subscribers on its network as at July 2026, with a market share of 12.13 per cent.

T2 recorded 3,613,811 subscribers on its network, with a market share of 1.85 per cent.

The recent statistics from NCC, showed an increase in subscriber number in one month.

As at June 2026, the total subscriber number across networks was 192,232,120, but the figure increased to 195,108,814 in July 2026, according to NCC’s statistics.

Out of the 192,232,120 subscriptions recorded across all networks in June, MTN alone recorded 98,643,681 subscribers on its network with a market share of 51.38 per cent, followed by Airtel, which recorded 66,121,645 subscribers on its network, with a market share of 34.44 per cent. Globacom was next, with 23,682,605 subscribers on its network and a market share of 12.34 per cent, followed by T2, which recorded 3,538,021 subscribers on its network with a market share of 1.84 per cent.

Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who doubles as spokesperson for telecoms operators in Nigeria, attributed the growth in telecoms subscriptions across networks to stable regulatory policies from NCC.