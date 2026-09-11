Ododo Tasks Kogi APC Peace Committee to Reconcile Aggrieved Members

Governor Usman Ododo has taken immediate steps to unite members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Kogi State with the establishment of a 17-man committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has inaugurated the All Progressives Congress’ Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee with a charge to its members to reconcile aggrieved party members, restore unity and strengthen the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor, who gave the charge recently in Lokoja, the state capital, while inaugurating the 17-member committee headed by former Governor of the State, Capt. Idris Ichala Wada, described the assignment as historic, stressing that the strength of the APC in Kogi State would depend largely on its ability to remain united and accommodate members with diverse interests and perspectives.

He said: “I am a man of peace. I am a man of consultation and engagement. I have never believed in violence as a means of resolving political differences. I believe that where there is disagreement, there must always be room for dialogue, understanding and reconciliation.”

Ododo recalled that after emerging as the APC candidate in the 2023 governorship election, he reached out to political leaders across the state irrespective of their political parties, ethnic or religious backgrounds, because of his belief that every Kogite should have a voice in the affairs of the state.

He said the same spirit of consultation and inclusiveness informed the establishment of the Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee, urging members to reach out to aggrieved leaders and members, listen to their concerns and encourage everyone to forgive the misgivings of the past for the greater interest of the party and the state.

“We are members of the same family. Whatever differences we have had must give way to the greater interest of the party and the state. The timing of this assignment is also important. We are preparing for the 2027 elections,” the governor said.

He noted that the APC had dominated the political landscape of Kogi State since 2015, expressing confidence that the party could achieve an even stronger performance in 2027 if its members remained united.

Ododo also highlighted the support Kogi State had received from the administration of President Bola Tinubu, citing major projects approved for the state, including the Kogi International Airport and the Ajaokuta Economic City.

According to him, the economic reforms of the Tinubu administration have increased the resources available to state governments and created greater opportunities for states to undertake projects that directly affect the lives of their people.

“We cannot afford to fail a President who has given so much attention and support to Kogi State. We must therefore continue to support President Bola Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda. I believe he is the best person to take Nigeria forward, and Kogi State must remain firmly behind him,” he declared.

The governor charged the committee to determine the underlying causes of disputes within the party, identify aggrieved members and others affected by such disputes, and develop lasting and mutually acceptable solutions.

He further mandated the committee to identify inactive founding members of the APC with a view to bringing them back into the fold and make recommendations for promoting mutual understanding, sustainable unity, peace and development within the party.

The committee, which has three weeks to complete its assignment, is expected to produce a Statewide Grievance and Stakeholder Mapping Report, develop an APC Continuous Reconciliation Action Plan, produce a register of unresolved internal disputes and proposed solutions, and develop a framework for reintegrating returning members and accommodating new entrants.

“It is also expected to submit a Final Reconciliation and Political Harmonisation Report containing recommendations for sustaining unity, expanding the party’s support base and strengthening its grassroots structure”’ Ododo further said.

Responding on behalf of the committee, its Chairman and former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, thanked Governor Ododo for the confidence reposed in the members and assured him that the committee would hit the ground running.

Wada said the committee would work diligently to reconcile aggrieved members and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

He commended Governor Ododo’s peaceful disposition and commitment to dialogue, noting that his approach to leadership had contributed significantly to the peace in the state and strengthened the APC.

Other members of the committee include former Deputy Governor, Yomi Awoniyi as First Vice Chairman; another ex- Deputy Governor, Chief Edward David Onoja as Second Vice Chairman; and Mohammed Jamiu Asuku as Third Vice Chairman.

Other members are Chief Dr. Sani Teidi, Hajiya Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Hajiya Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, Hon. Dan Okolo, Prince Kolawole Mathew, Alhaji Abubakar Sanusi Gamji, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Amodu, Alhaji Ado Shuaibu, Hon. Abdulkareem Salihu, Hajiya Ramatu Shehu Atta, Aurelus Adejoh Yusuf and Hon. Bode Ogunmola, while Mohammed Suleiman will serve as Secretary.