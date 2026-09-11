Urhobo Traditional Rulers Back Oborevwori’s Re-election

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The leadership of Urhobo traditional rulers yesterday threw its weight behind the Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s re-election in the 2027 general election.

The royal fathers, under the auspices of Ukoko R’ Ivie R’ Urhobo, said their position was anchored on the need to address pressing issues impacting the political stability ahead of the governorship election.

The Chairman of Ukoko R’ Ivie R’ Urhobo and the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Sideso, at a press briefing said that though the royal fathers remained apolitical, they cannot stay silent when political developments threaten the security, well-being, and social harmony of their subjects.

“Recently, we have observed a concerning rise in political tension, hostility, and political thuggery across the Urhobo land. As royal fathers, we cannot sit back and watch our sons and daughters tear themselves apart over political ambitions.

“Politics should be a peaceful civic engagement, not a do-or-die affair. Driven by this concern, we convened a consultative meeting with our sons who are governorship candidates across various political parties to counsel them on the need for peace, restraint and brotherhood,” he said.

In the statement read on the Chairman’s behalf by the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM Monday Whiskey, HRM Sideso noted that to de-escalate the rising political tensions and protect collective interest, they advised their sons contesting the 2027 governorship election to align with the forum counsel by setting aside their ambitions and rally behind the incumbent governor.

“The forum decides that we, the traditional rulers of Urhobo nation, have adopted Governor Sheriff Francis Orhovwedor Oborevwori as the sole candidate of the Urhobo nation for the 2027 governorship election for his unprecedented development across Delta State. We, therefore, call on all sons and daughters of the Urhobo nation to vote en masse for him,” he added.

Sideso observed that when it is the turn of Delta South or North to produce the governor of the state, they always stand united in support of their own, without dividing their votes, adding that the Urhobo nation should also stand firmly without dividing Urhobo votes unnecessarily.

He acknowledged that though every Urhobo son and daughter possesses the constitutional right to aspire to the highest political office in the land, that should not be against the collective interest of the nation.

“While we affirm that every Urhobo son and daughter possesses the constitutional right to aspire to the highest political offices in the land, however, considering that the incumbent governor is an illustrious son of the Urhobo nation, any attempt by individuals or groups to foster division, rivalry, and thuggery within the domain is a direct disservice to our collective unity and progress,” he added.