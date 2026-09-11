N’ Assembly Suspends South Africa Visits, Boycotts Legislative Activities Over Xenophobic Attacks

* Lawmakers demand protection of Nigerians, prosecution of perpetrators

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Assembly has suspended all official visits to South Africa and ordered its lawmakers, committees, officials and staff to boycott legislative activities hosted or organised by South African authorities over the reported persistent xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other African nationals in the country.

The decision, which was taken after consultations between the leaderships of the Senate and the House of Representatives, will remain in force until further notice, the National Assembly said in a statement signed on Friday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

The leadership expressed “grave concern” over reports of xenophobic attacks, killings, violence, intimidation, destruction of property and other forms of hostility directed at Nigerians and other African nationals resident in South Africa.

It said it was particularly disturbed by reports that Nigerians had been killed, injured and displaced, while others had been forced to abandon their businesses, investments, homes and other properties following recurring violent attacks.

The National Assembly noted that the reported incidents had continued despite repeated appeals by the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to the South African authorities to take decisive measures to protect Nigerians and other foreign nationals and ensure that perpetrators of xenophobic violence were brought to justice.

Under the new resolution, official visits to South Africa by the National Assembly, its committees, lawmakers, officials and staff have been suspended.

The boycott also covers conferences, seminars, workshops, parliamentary meetings, legislative exchanges and other activities organised or hosted by South African legislative authorities.

The National Assembly further resolved that its lawmakers and officials should not participate physically or virtually in South African-hosted legislative programmes.

The leadership has consequently directed the clerk to communicate the decision to senators, members of the House of Representatives, committees, departments, directorates, officials and staff for strict compliance.

The National Assembly said the decision was not intended to undermine the longstanding diplomatic, historical and people-to-people relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Rather, it described the suspension and boycott as an expression of concern over the safety, dignity and welfare of Nigerians living and conducting legitimate businesses in South Africa.

The lawmakers called on the South African government to take “urgent and concrete measures” to protect Nigerians and other African nationals within its territory and prevent further xenophobic attacks.

They also demanded thorough investigations into reported incidents, the arrest of suspected perpetrators and the prosecution of those found culpable in accordance with the law.

The National Assembly further urged the leadership of state Houses of Assembly to take note of the decision and consider adopting similar measures in response to the reported attacks.

The federal lawmakers said they would continue to monitor developments concerning the safety and welfare of Nigerians in South Africa.

They also acknowledged interventions by the Federal Government and other stakeholders, including efforts to assist affected Nigerians and facilitate the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from the country.

The suspension and boycott, according to the statement, would remain in force until further notice and would be subject to review by the leadership of the National Assembly as circumstances warrant.