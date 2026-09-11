‘Musa’s Comments on Kaduna Security Not Personal Vendetta’

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The CG Musa for PBAT Support Group has defended the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), over his recent comments on Kaduna State and national cohesion, insisting that the minister’s intervention was driven by concerns over national security and unity rather than a personal vendetta against any individual.

The group, in a statement signed by its Director-General, Zakariyah Yakub, yesterday, said Musa spoke from the perspective of a soldier who had spent decades serving the country and witnessed firsthand the consequences of insecurity, communal conflicts and social divisions.

The statement followed public reactions to an interview granted by the Defence Minister on Channels Television, which has generated debate over issues relating to Kaduna State, national security, unity and peaceful coexistence.

According to the group, Musa’s remarks should be understood within the broader context of the security challenges confronting the country and the need to prevent ethnic, religious, regional and political differences from further weakening national cohesion.

It said: “General Musa spoke from the perspective of a soldier who has dedicated decades of his life to the service of Nigeria and who has witnessed, first-hand, the devastating consequences of insecurity, communal conflict and social division.

“His concerns about Kaduna State and the broader question of national cohesion should, therefore, not be misconstrued as a personal vendetta against any individual.”

The group argued that the central message in Musa’s intervention was the need for Nigerians to place the collective interest above ethnic, religious, regional and political considerations.

It warned that the continued exploitation of divisions capable of undermining peaceful coexistence posed a threat to national development, stressing that public discourse at a time of heightened political activity should promote healing rather than deepen existing fault lines.

“At the heart of General Musa’s intervention is a fundamental principle that deserves the attention of all Nigerians: our collective interest must always take precedence over ethnic, religious, regional, or political considerations,” the statement said.

The support group acknowledged that individuals who felt aggrieved by statements made during the interview had the right to disagree with the minister and, where appropriate, seek legal redress.

It, however, urged all parties involved in the controversy to allow facts, evidence and due process to determine the resolution of any dispute arising from the interview.

The group said the controversy should not be allowed to overshadow what it described as more fundamental national questions concerning security, justice, accountability, reconciliation and unity.

“The larger conversation must not be lost in personality politics.

“The issues of security, justice, accountability, reconciliation, and national unity are far too important to be reduced to personal exchanges,” it stated.

The group further described Musa’s record of service to Nigeria as evidence of his commitment to the country, maintaining that his interest in a peaceful, secure and united Nigeria remained unwavering.

It therefore appealed to political leaders and public commentators to exercise restraint and responsibility in their reactions to the controversy.

The group said, “Nigeria must move beyond division. We must choose unity over discord, peace over conflict, and national interest over political bitterness.”

It reiterated its commitment to promoting responsible leadership, national cohesion, security and national development, declaring that its guiding principle remained: “Nigeria First.”