NBA Ikorodu Promotes Effective Administration of Justice At Law Week

Peter Taiwo

The Ikorodu Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) during its law week titled: “Prompt, Efficient and Effective Administration of Justice at All Times”, lectured by Hon. Justice (Dr.) Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi (Rtd) and guest speakers Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Professor of Law at the University of Lagos, held at Ikorodu Town Hall main auditorium.

The speakers discussed the failures of the justice system in place to deliver prompt administration of justice, which only encourages impunity that translate to lack of confidence in the justice system resulting in self-help. “It is unfortunate that the standard is not efficient in Nigeria”.

Speaking on the problem of personalities in administering an adequate and effective justice system, it was agreed that there is need to tackle the deficit in quality and quantity, which they were of the opinion that increasing salaries would not solve the problem,

“If we are to be true to ourselves, attitudinal culture cannot be ignored. It is possible, if we improve salaries, same won’t encourage efficiency. Everything is not about welfare. The Average Nigerian does not know how to measure time, this has found its way into the courts and justice system.

“The number of persons that need the justice we deliver is increasing by the day, but we have failed to meet up with the pace and adjust.”

In light of this criticism, recommendations were made to tackle these problems with the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to dispense with unnecessary human involvement, to speed up the system. Also, reform of the Civil Procedure Rules to ensure we remove the clogs to justice, was also mentioned

“We need to evolve standards. We are really losing respect, because we abuse the wheels of justice. Before we start to risk being targeted outside by the public, we really need to evolve ourselves positively.

“The AI technology does a lot of things, that might dispense with human involvement.

The Speakers also argued that “we take charge of our process and take hold of the responsibility to deliver prompt, efficient and effective administration of justice”.

That the discipline in the profession should not be taken with levity, when Lawyers give wrong advice or commit perjury, it makes blatant lies, destroying the profession.

That our Judges should also be of assistance in reprimanding legal practitioners who have committed acts which are unethical, or acts that forms an abuse of court process

In addition, Mediation and Arbitration was also suggested to be of necessity, and should be encouraged, as it is impossible for the law courts to handle all matters that arise between citizens in our society.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

