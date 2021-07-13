Insecurity: Buhari to Meet Senators Tuesday Night

By Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday (today) at 8pm meet with all the 109 Senators of the National Assembly to discuss the security challenges facing the nation.

The scheduled meeting between members of the upper legislative chamber and President Buhari was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read at Tuesday’s plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting between the President and members of the upper chamber reads, “I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th July, 2021, at 8pm 20:00 hrs.

“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

The Senate had on April 27, resolved to mandate the leadership of the upper chamber to schedule a meeting with the President to enable all the 109 Senators meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.

