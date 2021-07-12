US Consulate Announces Application for Women Entrepreneurs

The US Consulate General in Lagos and Ascend Studios Foundation have partnered to implement the 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), a US Government initiative that supports women entrepreneurs around the world, now in its third year.

According to a statement, 200 participants will be selected from the 17 states of southern Nigeria for the 2021 cohort.

Female entrepreneurs interested in participating in the program can apply at no cost by filling out the application form. The application portal is currently open and closes on July 15, 2021.

To support the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returned migrants, 50 female returnees will also take part in the program, it added.

“As part of this highly competitive entrepreneurship program, participants who graduate from the AWE gain automatic membership to the US government exchange alumni community, providing access to a vast network of like-minded and highly regarded professionals across the country.

“Women’s meaningful economic participation is integral to achieving greater security and stability around the world,” it added.

It pointed out that the AWE initiative is a great opportunity for Nigerian women entrepreneurs to gain university-level business and management training, strengthen their networks, and grow sustainable businesses.

“Women have a key role to play in Nigeria’s future prosperity,” it quoted US Consulate Public Affairs Officer Stephen Ibelli, to have said.

“As we have seen time and time again, when women do better, countries do better, communities do better, and families do better.”

Leading local business leaders will help facilitate the intensive program scheduled to run from July to September 2021.

“In addition, participants will receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan,” it added.

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Studios Foundation, Ms. Inya Lawal, said “We are delighted that the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos has partnered with us to implement this program, the largest yet.

“AWE is a transformative initiative that is helping women in Nigeria build and sustain their businesses; the opportunities that come from this program are immense.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

