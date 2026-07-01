MACI Flays Return of Gridlock in Lagos Port Corridor

Sunday Okobi

A group, the Media Anti-Corruption Initiatives (MACI), has flayed the gradual return of gridlock in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, especially on the roads leading to the nation’s seaports in Apapa, Lagos.

MACI, which is known for its advocacy in the maritime sector of the economy, in a statement issued and signed by its Chairman, Captain Adamu MsheIia, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, expressed dismay that articulated trucks and other vehicles have taken over the entire space, making it difficult for the prompt clearance of goods in the seaports.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) observed that from Coconut Bus Stop on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and from Constain Bus Stop on the Ijora Causeway, vehicles, especially tankers, are parked indiscriminately on the port corridor.

According to him, “The situation is not different in other entry and exit points into the port city.

“To say the least, the poor traffic situation in the port corridor in recent times has resulted in the loss of valuable man-hours and added to the cost of doing business in the country and the astronomical prices of commodities in the market.

“This is not unconnected with the fact that consignees and other players in the cargo supply chain, including importers, exporters and clearing agents, eventually add to the additional costs of clearing consignments to the final consumers. This is understandable. The bottom line of any business venture is profit.”

He added that “as if this is not enough, the port corridor is filthy with debris, waste and garbage littering virtually everywhere. This is an eyesore and should not be allowed to continue, especially now that the federal government has been intensifying efforts to woo investors to invest in the economy.

“The campaign to bring in foreign investors has been very loud since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected more than three years ago.”

He noted that following the development, “MACI is making the following demands: ‘Immediate resolution of all the issues that are responsible for the gradual return of gridlock to the nation’s seaports. Evacuation of the garbage and waste that has constituted an eyesore in the port corridor. Address the challenges that have been identified as the root cause of the ills that are plaguing the free flow of traffic in and out of Apapa forthwith.”

He added: “We want to place on record that if these issues are not promptly addressed, we will not hesitate to take further steps to make sure that those concerned do the needful by living up to their roles and responsibilities.”