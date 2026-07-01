itel Opens 16 One-Stop Stores in Lagos

Segun James

As part of efforts to ensure effective quality delivery of products to customers in Lagos, Itel, the Chinese phone and other digital product manufacturer, has opened 16 new service stores in Lagos.

The stores, known as itelHome, becomes Nigeria’s largest one-stop digital home appliance retail chain centre in the country.

Speaking at the simultaneous opening of the stores in Lagos, itel’s Projects Operation Manager, itel, Ms Janet Ayegba, said that the itelHome will manage, besides smart phones, a chain of smart home appliance brand.

According to Ayegba, with the simultaneous opening of the new stores, the total number of itelHome stores in Nigeria has reached 112, thereby becoming the largest one-stop digital home appliance retail chain brand in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of all ItelHome owners, the Managing Director of Ololo Communication, Mr Bernard Amari, said that Itel products have been the most reliable, hence he was dealing strictly on Itel products before becoming an ItelHome owners.

For many consumers, itelHome is not only a retail store but also a one-stop shopping platform that can meet the needs of home technology and quality life.

At itelHome, consumers can not only buy smartphones and digital accessories but also choose from other appliances, and various small household appliances.