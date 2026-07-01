ADC Uploads Atiku, Amaechi’s Names to INEC Portal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday confirmed that the names of its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, have been uploaded to the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on X, described it as another step towards the 2027 general election.

Abdullahi wrote, “We are pleased to announce that we have successfully uploaded the names and particulars of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar (GCON), and our Vice Presidential Candidate, Rotimi Amaechi (CON), to the nomination portal of the @INECNigeria.

“This marks another important step in our preparations for the 2027 general election and our commitment to offer Nigerians a credible alternative built on competence, unity, and national renewal.”