ZLP Unveils Professor as FCT Senatorial Candidate, Targets Tax Reliefs

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday unveiled former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and academic, Professor Festus Uwakhemen Asikhia, as its candidate for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial seat for the 2027 general election.

The candidate pledged to pursue legislative reforms aimed at improving gover-nance, eliminating multiple taxation, and strengthening democratic institutions in the nation’s capital.

At the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, the party’s National Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, expressed confidence in Asikhia’s candidacy, describing him as a politician with integrity and the capacity to effectively represent FCT residents in the National Assembly.

Nwanyanwu said the ZLP had remained stable because of its adherence to internal democracy, constitutional provisions and the rule of law, adding that the party was prepared to offer Nigerians a credible alternative in the 2027 elections.

He said Asikhia’s emergence reflects the party’s commitment to presenting candidates with the competence and character required for public office.

“He is an honourable man. He has character, integrity, and content. He is somebody we can trust,” Nwanyanwu said.

The ZLP chairman also argued that electoral success would ultimately depend on the choices made by voters rather than the number of political office holders aligned with any particular party.

He maintained that political defections should not be interpreted as a measure of public support, stressing that citizens would determine the outcome of the elections through the ballot.

Speaking after his presentation, Asikhia unveiled what he described as a legislative agenda designed to address longstanding governance challenges in the FCT.

He identified overlapping institutional responsibilities as one of the major obstacles confronting residents, noting that many citizens often struggle to determine whether issues affecting them fall under the authority of the FCT Minister, Area Councils, or the senator representing the territory.

According to him, the uncertainty has weakened accountability and slowed responses to public concerns.

To bridge the gap, Asikhia said he would establish a Senatorial Liaison Office to coordinate engagement between residents and government institutions across the six Area Councils.

He also promised to sponsor legislation that would clearly define the constitutional responsibilities of the FCT Senator and the FCT Minister, arguing that clearer institutional roles would improve governance and accountability.

“Good governance thrives when roles are properly defined. The people deserve to know who is responsible for what and where accountability begins and ends,” he said.

The professor further pledged to address what he described as the burden of multiple taxation on residents and businesses operating within the Federal Capital Territory.

He cited situations in which property owners pay tenement rates to Area Councils while also paying ground rents to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), saying legislative action is required to eliminate overlaps and ensure fairness.

According to him, residents and businesses should not bear additional financial burdens arising from administrative ambiguities.

Beyond governance reforms, Asikhia expressed concern over developments affecting Nigeria’s democratic process, particularly legal disputes involving political parties.

He said constitutional safeguards relating to political competition and party participation should be respected, adding that confidence in democratic institutions depends on adherence to due process and the rule of law.

While reaffirming confidence in the judiciary, he stressed the need to preserve public trust in judicial processes and strengthen constitutional democracy.

He also called for an electoral environment in which political parties compete freely, and voters determine election outcomes through credible polls.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. Political parties should be allowed to compete freely, candidates should be subjected to lawful electoral processes, and the electorate should determine who governs them through credible elections,” he said.

The unveiling marks the formal commencement of the ZLP’s campaign to position itself as a stronger contender in the FCT ahead of the 2027 general election, with the party projecting governance reforms and institutional accountability as key pillars of its campaign.