Boat Mishap Claims 350 Lives Nationwide in One Year

No fewer than 350 people have died in different boat accidents nationwide in the last one year, the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said.

Of the figure, not fewer than 50 lives were lost in Niger State alone during the period.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of HYPPADEC, Mr. Joseph Ityav, gave the figure in Malele town in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State at the launch of cutting of tree logs and removal of the huge debris from the Shiroro and Kainji lakes.

The project is being executed by both the National Inland Water Ways Corporation of Nigeria and HYPPADEC for an undisclosed amount.

Ityav blamed the causes of river accidents in the country on the poor condition of boats, overloading of the boats, lack of life jackets and tree logs.

He said the two organisations decided to embark on the cutting of logs and removal of water snacks to contain the menace and alleviate the hardship the people face while traveling across rivers in the riverine communities of the state.

He added that HYPPADEC will within the limits of its resources address the various problems facing people living in the riverine communities of its catchment areas.

He, however, advised them to avoid construction and living on the banks of the rivers because of flood.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, who was represented by Alhaji Umar Musa Gulani, in an address called for adequate follow-up as well as monitoring and evaluation by reporting cases of accidents to the government while also asking the organisations to discharge oversight functions adequately.

Mustapha stated that the federal government was concerned about the annual loss of lives and property in the riverine communities as a result of flood, which necessitated the establishment of HYPPADEC by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, therefore challenged the body to discharge its duties diligently.

In an address, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, said the project would bring succour to the people of the affected communities.

Sabi charged the federal government and HYPPADEC board to live up to their responsibility, assuring them that the National Assembly will continue to support them through the passage of legislations.

