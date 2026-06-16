Beyond Politics: How Christian Academy is Reframing Fight against Insecurity

Iyobosa Uwugiaren examines the strategic impact of the Kaduna Christian Academy–an initiative of the Department of State Services recently inaugurated.

In a country where conversations about insecurity are often dominated by military operations, intelligence gathering, and law-enforcement responses, a modest educational institution in Kaduna State is offering a different perspective on what it takes to build lasting and enduring peace.

The recent inauguration of the Kaduna Christian Academy in Ungwan Bulus, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State, has attracted national attention not only because of the personalities involved but also because of the powerful idea underpinning the project: one of the most effective weapons against extremism, violence, and hopelessness.

The academy, donated to the Christian community through associates of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, was officially inaugurated recently by Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa.

The event drew government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community stakeholders, and residents who gathered to celebrate what many described as a transformative investment in the future of the community.

However, beyond the ribbon-cutting ceremony lies a deeper story—one that speaks to the changing understanding of security in the country and the recognition that classrooms can sometimes accomplish what guns cannot.

Located within the Sabon Tasha axis of Kaduna State, the academy stands as a symbol of opportunity in a region that has witnessed its share of social and security challenges.

For many families in rural and semi-urban communities, access to quality education remains limited. Economic hardship often forces parents to choose between survival and schooling, while inadequate infrastructure continues to affect educational outcomes.

Many education experts say the new academy seeks to bridge part of that gap by providing foundational education to children, particularly those from less privileged backgrounds.

On their part, community leaders say the institution represents more than a physical structure, saying it is an investment in human potential.

Indeed, every classroom built creates opportunities for learning. Every child enrolled gains a chance to acquire the skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex world. Every teacher employed contributes to the intellectual development of a new generation.

In many communities in Kaduna State, where unemployment, poverty, and social exclusion can create fertile ground for criminal recruitment and extremist narratives, education offers an alternative pathway. That conviction was central to the message delivered during the inauguration ceremony.

One phrase echoed repeatedly throughout the inauguration event : “weapon of mass instruction.” The expression, used by senior officials, captures an emerging security philosophy of the Director-General of the DSS that sees education as a strategic tool for combating insecurity.

For decades, government’s response to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and violent extremism has focused largely on kinetic measures—military deployments, intelligence operations, and law-enforcement activities.

While these remain important and strategic, policymakers and security experts increasingly acknowledge that military victories alone cannot eliminate the conditions that allow insecurity to thrive.

The argument has always been that illiteracy, unemployment, social marginalization, and lack of opportunity often create environments where extremist ideologies and criminal networks find recruits.

By investing in education, experts say, governments and communities seek to address those vulnerabilities before they evolve into security threats.

For Defence Minister, General Musa, the academy embodies that philosophy.

He described education as one of the most effective instruments for countering terrorism and violent extremism, arguing that informed and empowered citizens are less susceptible to manipulation by criminal elements.

His remarks reflected a growing consensus among security experts worldwide that lasting peace requires more than battlefield successes. It requires the creation of opportunities that give young people reasons to invest in society rather than reject it.

The project has also generated conversations because of its connection to the leadership of the Department of State Services.

Traditionally, intelligence agencies operate behind the scenes, conducting sensitive operations far from public view. Their work is often associated with surveillance, threat detection, and national security enforcement.

The academy presents a different dimension.

Although the school was donated through associates rather than directly by the agency, many observers view the initiative as reflecting a broader commitment to community development and nation-building.

For supporters, the project demonstrates that security should not be viewed solely through the lens of enforcement. Rather, they argue, genuine security is achieved when communities have access to education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and social inclusion.

In this sense, the academy serves as a reminder that security institutions and development objectives are often interconnected.

A child who receives quality education today may become a teacher, engineer, entrepreneur, doctor, or public servant tomorrow. That transformation benefits not only the individual but society as a whole.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable aspects of the initiative is its interfaith dimension.

Stakeholders at the inauguration noted that the same network of donors had previously supported the establishment of an Islamic school for Muslim communities in Danbushiya, located within Chikun Local Government Area. The significance of that gesture was not lost on attendees.

In a state with a complex history of religious tensions, the decision to support educational institutions serving both Christian and Muslim communities sends a powerful message about inclusion and coexistence.

Religious leaders from different faith traditions praised the initiative as an example of practical interfaith engagement. Rather than emphasizing differences, they argued, the projects demonstrate a commitment to shared progress and mutual respect.

Education has long been recognized as a bridge-builder. Schools create spaces where young people learn not only academic subjects but also civic values, tolerance, cooperation, and respect for diversity.

By investing across religious lines, the donors and the DSS have contributed to a narrative of unity rather than division.

At a time when sectarian tensions continue to challenge many societies, such symbolism carries considerable weight.

The initiative has received strong endorsement from public officials at both state and federal levels.

Through his representative, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State described the academy as a beacon of hope and transformation.

The governor emphasized that education remains one of the most powerful tools for personal empowerment and societal development.

According to him, every investment in learning contributes to stronger communities and a more prosperous future.

His support reflects a broader belief that educational development must be central to efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace.

Sani has consistently advocated partnerships between government, private citizens, and community organizations to expand educational opportunities.

For him, initiatives such as the academy complement public-sector efforts and demonstrate the positive impact that collaborative action can achieve.

The Federal Government has similarly embraced the broader message behind the project.

Officials have repeatedly stressed that defeating insecurity requires a comprehensive approach that combines security operations with education, economic development, and community engagement.

The academy fits squarely within that framework. Its inauguration therefore became more than a local event. It evolved into a symbol of a broader national conversation about how Nigeria should confront its most pressing challenges.

Despite widespread praise, the initiative also raises important questions.

Educational institutions are long-term investments whose success depends on far more than the construction of buildings.

Quality teaching, curriculum development, staff training, maintenance, funding, and effective governance are all critical to achieving meaningful outcomes.

History offers many examples of schools launched with great enthusiasm but later hampered by resource constraints.

For the Kaduna Christian Academy to fulfill its promise, sustained commitment will be required from the State and local governments, community leaders, donors, and stakeholders.

There is also the question of scale. A single school can transform hundreds of lives, but the educational needs of Nigeria extend to millions of children.

Consequently, while initiatives such as this deserve celebration, they should also serve as reminders of the comprehensive work that remains to be done.

Another issue concerns the relationship between philanthropy and public policy.

Private interventions can complement government efforts, but they cannot replace the state’s constitutional responsibility to provide accessible and quality education.

The challenge for the government is to ensure that successful philanthropic projects inspire larger systemic improvements rather than become substitutes for them.

Ultimately, the significance of the Kaduna Christian Academy extends beyond education alone. At its core, the project reflects a belief in the transformative power of opportunity.

It is rooted in the idea that societies become safer when citizens are empowered, informed, and hopeful.

Within its classrooms, children will learn to read, write, think critically, and imagine possibilities for their future.

Some may become professionals. Others may become community leaders. Many will simply become informed citizens capable of contributing positively to society.

That outcome, supporters argue, is itself a powerful security intervention.

As guests departed the inauguration ceremony and the excitement of the day gradually faded, the newly built classrooms remained.

They stood as a reminder that while soldiers may secure territory and intelligence agencies may prevent threats, the task of securing the future often begins in a school.

And in a nation searching for enduring solutions to complex security challenges, that lesson may prove one of the most valuable solutions.