Nigeria Needs Prayers to Overcome Current Challenges, Says Omo-Agege

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called for fervent prayers for Nigeria to overcome her current challenges.

Omo-Agege who made the call Sunday at the First Session of the Fifth Synod of the Diocese of Sapele (Anglican Communion), Okpe Archdeaconry, asked Nigerians not to despair over the challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking on the theme, “The Lord is my Strength and Stronghold”, the Deputy Senate President urged the church to continue to pray for the country.

According to him: “We need the intervention of the church, we need prayers for this country. We are nothing without God. No matter what we do, if we don’t have the blessings and anointing of God, it is to no avail.

“I want to urge the church to continue to pray for Nigeria. There is a lot more that we need to do to protect our citizens”.

In his homily, the Anglican Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope but to have faith in God for solutions to their problems.

Quoting from the Holy Books of Psalm 46:1-7; 27:1; 21:6; 16:11; Isaiah 26:3 and John 16:33, the guest preacher assured that Jesus Christ has not changed from caring and loving his followers.

According to him, the Church has become the last hope of the hopeless. He enjoined the church to preach hope to their followers to bring them back to the society.

God’s presence, according to the cleric, brings joy, spiritual growth, healing, divine protection and it helps to fulfill our destiny.

On his part, the chief host and Bishop of Sapele Diocese (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Blessing Erifeta, noted that as long as there are challenges and problems facing the people, churches would continue to proliferate in order to give hope to the people.

