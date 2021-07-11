New COVID-19 Variant More Contagious, Ekiti Warns Residents

By Victor Ogunje

The Ekiti State Government yesterday warned its residents that the Delta Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was deadlier and more infectious, noting that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had already confirmed the case of the new variant in the country.

Consequently, the state government urged the residents to always use their facemasks in public places and ensure social distancing to avert the spread of the deadlier, more infectious and transmissible virus in any part of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Oyebanji Filani and Coordinator of the Ekiti State COVID -19 Response Task Force, Prof. Mobolaji Aluko gave the warning in a statement they jointly issued yesterday.

They warned that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the new strain of COVID-19 as deadlier and more infectious, noting that there was need for the people to be circumspect of their safety and maintain proper hygiene to safeguard their lives.

The statement read in part: “All indigenes and residents of Ekiti State are hereby informed that the NCDC has now confirmed the presence of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Nigeria, described by the WHO as the most transmissible variant.

“The new variant can go undetected in many hosts without the typical symptoms, yet severely impacting other infected persons within a short time. It is reported that the variant can resist antibodies in the blood, amongst other worrisome attributes.

“This development is a source of grave concern, because the arrival of the variant in about 100 other countries globally, has so far resulted in a surge in positive cases through community transmission of the dominant strain, as well as increased hospitalisations and mortalities. WHO data show that for seven consecutive weeks, Africa has recorded a consistent increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Consequently, most affected countries have reinforced extensive mitigate restrictions and travel bans, as their healthcare systems struggle to cope with the devastating third wave of the pandemic. We must remain vigilant and cautious to ensure that we do not suffer the same fate in Ekiti State and in our country. “

As a result, the statement said the Ekiti State Covid-19 Response Task Force would sustain surveillance and ensure strict enforcement of all existing measures aimed at containing the pandemic in the state.

According to the statement, all indigenes and residents are hereby enjoined to adhere to the government’s public health advisories and regulations in our collective interests.

He said: “We must not relent in the practice of preventive measures such as the proper use of masks in public gatherings, maintenance of hand hygiene through proper hand washing or use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and social distancing.”

The statement said the state government would continue to work closely with the federal government, its agencies and the development partners to prevent the spread of this disease through the implementation of a phased vaccination campaign, which remains the most effective means of curbing this pandemic.

The statement, therefore, urged members of the public “to seize the opportunity to receive their vaccine doses once the next phase commences. We, however, warn that, vaccinated or not, we must not let our guards down, especially as the season of cultural festivals and social events is upon us in our dear state.”

