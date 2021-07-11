Make-up Artist Missing in Lagos after Home Service

By Rebecca Ejifoma

A 23-year-old make-up artist, Anu Agbalaya, is reportedly missing after she left her Ajah residence on Wednesday July 7 to fix nails for her client in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Her family members raised the alarm after she didn’t return home same day and efforts to reach her via her phone number were unsuccessful.

According to the victim’s elder sister, Tope Agbalaya, Anu went for the home service but never returned.

“We got the phone number of the client. We spoke to her. She insisted that Anu left her residence immediately after her services,” Tope added.

While lamenting that her little sister may have been kidnapped, Tope acknowledged that they received a call from Anu on a private number on Friday, but she told them she was fine.

“She only said she was alive and she was fine. She did not talk for so long,” Tope said, adding that “Our parents are worried. She is just 23 years old.”

Since the family resides in Ajah area, they have since filed a missing person report at the Langbasa Police Division.

Meanwhile, Anu’s pictures have since gone viral on social media, as Nigerians warn against home services in this time of insecurity and constant kidnapping across the nation.

