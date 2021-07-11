Buni Meets Kwara Senators, Pledges to Resolves Crisis

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Mai Mala Buni yesterday met with Senators representing Kwara State as part of an effort to restore peace in the state chapter of the party.

Buni, in a statement issued by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mr. Mamman Mohammed said the national leadership of the party would continue to support unity and progress of APC in the state.

He said: “As you are aware, the caretaker committee is repositioning the party, reconciling differing opinions to build a strong and united membership that will improve the fortunes of the party.”

Buni assured members of the party that the leadership had great respect for due process, discipline and all programmes that would contribute to making the party strong.

The three senators are: Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Senator Oyelola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Sen. Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North).

The senators said that they would continue to promote unity in the party.

“We will use our positions to help build a strong APC in Kwara State and to contribute meaningfully in the assembly to support the APC-led government to improve the lives of Nigerians,” Ashiru said.

