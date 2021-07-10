Buhari Orders Military To Go After Bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the recurring killings in both Kaduna and Zamfara States by ordering the military and other security agencies to go after the bandits and crush them.

The President, in a release Satutday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condemned repeated bandit killings in Zamfara and Kaduna States, urging the nation’s military to respond to the worrying situation in a language that the bandits understand.

He expressed the nation’s sorrow over the loss of lives, urging security agencies to do everything possible to prevent the recurrence of attacks with impunity.

President Buhari noted that the military and other security agencies were now working on new methods and policies that were yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and called for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.

He also averred that the nation, its military and the entire population needed to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.

The President condemned some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause, advising them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

