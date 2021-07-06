NSCDC Cautions Applicants against Employment Scam

By Michael Olugbode

The Controller-General (CG)of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has set up a committee of enquiry to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the ‘fake’ 2019/2021 replacement and recruitment supplementary list currently in circulation on social media.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Public Relations of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, the purported list of successful applicants for NSCDC job going viral on social media came as a shocking news to the Corps, which has not released or published any recruitment list whatsoever, hence, “the need to alert members of the public to this fake, mischievous, and misleading list capable of sending wrong signals to Nigerians, especially applicants from different parts of the country.”

Odumosu added: “The Corps, however, wish to set the record straight unequivocally that the list did not emanate from the Corps or the Fire, Immigration and Correctional Service Board, but the handiwork of some unscrupulous elements who are taking advantage of the economic situation in the country to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“Members of the public are therefore warned to disregard the fake recruitment list currently being circulated across the country as a ploy by nefarious individuals and mischief makers to defraud innocent job seekers, some of whom have been made to part with some amount of money in their desperation for NSCDC recruitment.”

He said the CG reiterated that the NSCDC recruitment list would be published in the mainstream media once it is ready, assuring Nigerians that in due cause, the perpetrators of the callous act shall be nabbed and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Odumosu, however, asked members of the public to avail the Corps of any information that may lead to the arrest of the criminals who have been defrauding Nigerian

