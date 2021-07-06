Julius Berger Completes More Roads for Commissioning in Rivers

The Rivers State Government has commissioned more projects successfully completed and delivered well ahead of schedule in the State by the country’s engineering construction leader and most reliable infrastructures development partner, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

The completed and commissioned road projects, all well enabled with street lights for beauty and night time security, include William Jumbo Street, Ernest Ikoli Street, Eleme Street, Akasa Street and Obagi Street, comprised within the old Port Harcourt G.RA.

Simultaneously, the Rivers State Government also flagged off works for Julius Berger to commence the construction of two new and major infrastructural development projects. One of the new projects is the construction of Ngbuiitawo road in Emohwa Local Government Area where the Special Guest of Honour who did the flag off was His Excellency, Senator Gabriel Suswan former executive Governor of Benue State. The other new project that was flagged off last Wednesday is for the construction of the Rumuepirikom Flyover at Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, and statistically described as Flyover 9 by the Governor Wike administration in Rivers State. The two projects are part of the Urban Renewal Programme of the Governor Wike administration in Rivers State for which Julius Berger has been a highly performing and dependable engineering contractor and partner.

The executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, generally christened by the Rivers people as ‘Mr Projects’, members of the State Executive Council, senior civil servants, traditional rulers, women and youths’ organizations as well as the management of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc were all present at the projects’ commissioning and flag off ceremonies.

While Governor Wike, clearly satisfied with Julius Berger’s good work thus far, happily commended Julius Berger for its ever increasing and impeccable project quality, integrity and reliability, he urged the company to continue to keep faith with its matchless records and deliver the new projects as also scheduled by the Government for the beneficial use of the people.

Engr. Juergen Fischer, the Regional Manager South-south/South-east operations of Julius Berger Plc, assured the Governor that, concerning every new project entrusted to the company, JBN, as the corporation is fondly called by Nigerians, intend to work only to upscale its enviable records of performance and deliver the projects as planned by the Government.

Fischer on behalf of the Executive Management and entire staff of Julius Berger Nigeria, thanked the Governor and the people of River State for entrusting the company with the projects, and promised that Julius Berger’s emblematic standard, the very best engineering quality will proudly define the production and outcome of the projects, also. Chief Sam Ngbor, the company’s Project Coordinator in Port Harcourt was also among the dignitaries at the ceremonies.

