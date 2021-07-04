Pinnick: No More Transfer of Nigerian Players to Mushroom Leagues

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In his determination to give respect to the domestic topflight league, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has warned that henceforth there will be no transfer of Nigerian players to mushroom leagues in the backwaters of Europe.

President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick told the Home-based Super Eagles shortly before they played Mexico early hours of Sunday in Los Angeles, USA that the federation will no longer issue Transfer Certificates to those seeking greener pasture in lowly leagues abroad.

“We want to see our players go to such clubs as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal or even teams like Lyon and other big clubs. We don’t want to be allowing our players to go to Belarus, Cyprus, Malta and other leagues our NPFL is better than,” observed Pinnick in an Instagram post last night.

While urging the Home-based Eagles to seize the opportunity provided by their selection for the friendly against Mexico , Pinnick insisted that the NFF has sealed another friendly for Nigeria in USA in October.

“We have sealed another friendly here in USA in October. We are still discussing with Ghana, Cameroon and possibly Canada for a friendly. The essence of this friendly is for our players to have the chance to show the stuff they are off in addition to keeping them busy.”

Just last month, the Super Falcons were involved in the four-nation Summer Series in the USA.

Before Falcons trip to USA, the Super Eagles utilized the FIFA window to Play two friendlies with Cameroon in Austria. The same facility in Austria is to play host to Falcons as they begin preparations for their World Cup qualifiers.

The Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament scheduled to hold in Nigeria in September is part of the plans by the NFF to keep Falcons busy.

