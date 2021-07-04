Peter Ikenga Doing Yeoman’s Service At Transcorp Energy

Nigeria is a place with many talents. In recent months, the innovativeness of the Nigerian crop of young MDs and CEOs has crushed the conventional boundaries of achievements, introducing a new kind of acumen to business sectors. Peter Ikenga, CEO of Transcorp Energy is one of these CEOs with fresh perspectives and approach to work.

Peter Ikenga is one of the fierce Transcorp-ers pushing the frontiers on the conglomerate’s expanding network of business interests. As the man in charge of Transcorp Energy, the division that represents Transcorp on the upstream petroleum energy sector, Ikenga’s role requires him to be both original and ingenious or risk falling behind the other Transcorp divisions (Transcorp Hotels and Transcorp Power) in impact.

The most recent move of Ikenga to this effect is the proposal to the Federal Government to offer alternative energy sources. Ikenga’s Transcorp Energy is pushing towards building nuclear power plants via the use of the OPEN100 model, the latest trend in power plant construction that is both inexpensive and reliable. Once actualised, the problem of power fluctuations (and the many varied forms of power inadequacies) will be resolved once and for all.

The energy sector is one that underlies several others. Thus innovations in this sector are often met with excitement and expectations, particularly when the originators of these innovations are reliable. And both Ikenga and his Transcorp Energy Ltd. are reliable. The Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said as much, and also has butterflies in the stomach regarding the near future.

Recall that Peter Ikenga was only appointed to the MD/CEO position at Transcorp Energy in January 2021. His near-boundless familiarity with the oil and gas industry earned him the role. His targets at the moment include developing multi-billion-dollar plans and projects, ensuring Transcorp’s international and global partnerships redefine the frontiers of the energy sector, and helping to tackle problems that have plagued development experts in the sector.

One might say that he has started really well. If this pulls through, it’ll start up a new wave of economic growth and development on its own.

