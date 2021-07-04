Nigeria’s Biggest Philanthropist Femi Otedola Celebrates Akin Akinfemiwa

Nigeria’s biggest philanthropist Femi Otedola has ladled accolades on the plate of Akin Akinfemiwa, the CEO of Geregu Power Plc. Otedola, known for writing heavy cheques for strangers in distress, did not hold back his praises on the latter’s birthday and even added indefatigable to the name of the CEO.

To have a boss, mentor and friend like Femi Otedola is the fortune of many lifetimes. This is a privilege that so few know, with Akin Akinfemiwa topping that list. He celebrated his birthday recently, and Otedola was one of the many who spared little as they complimented him.

There is something of a long history between Otedola and Akinfemiwa. Both of them were notable characters in the past tenure of Forte Oil, with Otedola as the Chairman and Akinfemiwa as the Group CEO. And then Otedola sold his shares, left Forte Oil for Geregu Power Plc, and took up the Chairman position. Not long after, Akinfemiwa also resigned from Forte Oil and—mother of all surprises—became the CEO of Geregu Power Plc. Talk about a glitch in the system.

But keeping up with Otedola requires much more than intellect. The demand for dedication and devotion to the business is all too high. Fortunately, this is not an excessive burden on Akinfemiwa, who is just as committed to his duties as Otedola is to his. No wonder he is Mr Indefatigable.

Akin Akinfemiwa is accomplished in his own right. He is a man of a multi-coloured academic background with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan, a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Information Technology) from the University of Lincolnshire and Humberside, United Kingdom, and glowing many-paged recommendations from Said Business School, University of Oxford.

Subsequently, Akinfemiwa has walked the length of the corporate corridor, from banking to oil, taking up both technical and managerial positions.

By all counts, the man is truly an indefatigable character.

