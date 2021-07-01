PIB: Senate in Closed-door Session With Sylva, Kyari

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate is currently in a closed-door session with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.

The duo who were led to the Red Chamber by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, were expected to brief the Senators about the technicalities of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) which is expected to be subjected to debate by the lawmakers after the meeting.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had hinted on Wedneday that Sylva and Kyari will be on hand Thursday to within one hour explain the technical details of the PIB to the Senators.

Details later…

