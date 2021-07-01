House Passes PIB

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at plenary, Thursday, passed for third reading the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021.

The lawmakers supported all 318 clauses of the Bill, while considering the report presented by Chairman of the Adhoc Committee on the PIB, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila commended his colleagues for working expeditiously to see to the passage of the Bill.

He said just like the PIB, consideration of the electoral act will be done next week.

Details later…

