Owie Felicitates With Tunji Bello at 60

Senator Roland Owie has felicitated with Mr. Olatunji Bello, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and media icon, on his 60th birthday.

The Senator in a message made available to journalists in Benin City wished Bello, a former Secretary to Lagos State Government, the best in health and strength for more services to Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

The Senator wrote: “I celebrate with Mr. Tunji Bello on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“I can’t but wish the ebullient journalist and an astute manager of human and material resources a hearty 60th birthday celebration.

“Nigeria is in need of resilient personages like Mr. Tunji Bello to overcome its human induced afflictions and leadership woes as the nation heads toward a total rebirth and reinvention.

“May The Almighty God, in The Name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, through the intercession of The Blessed Virgin Mary, grant him many more years of good health of body, soul and spirit in the land of the living, in Jesus Name. Amen”.

