Southwest IPMAN Dissociates Self from Planned Nationwide Strike

By Kayode Fasua

The Southwest Zonal chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday dissociated itself from the purported nationwide strike directed by the leadership of the association, over an alleged invasion of its national secretariat by security operatives, late last week.

Consequently, IPMAN, Southwest zone has directed its members to ensure hitch-free business activities at all the depots in the region, while all petroleum filling stations across the zone are to also ensure uninterrupted dispensing of the products to prospective customers.

The IPMAN chairman in the zone, Alhaji Dele Lamidi, who spoke with journalists yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the position of his association at boycotting the directive of its national leadership was premised on the grounds of “serious repercussions, which could result in a devastating effects on the economy of the country.

Lamidi explained that IPMAN leadership in the Southwest zone was not unaware of the economic hardship which Nigerians, particularly residents of the zone were going through and as such, would not want to further compound the situation by aligning with the directive.

IPMAN Zonal chairman, who was apparently reacting to a statement credited to IPMAN’s National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yakubu Suleiman, in a press interview, expressly declared that the Southwest zone would not be a party to inflicting fresh hardship on the people of the zone by shutting down the petroleum distribution and dispensing channel.

Suleiman had stated that members and officials at the state, zonal and depot levels “have met and resolved to shutting down fuel filling stations” all over the country” following what he described as the police’s illegality on the association’s matter.”

But in his reaction to Suleiman’s justification for the nationwide strike, Lamidi urged IPMAN national leadership to employ better alternatives and means of dialogue with the Federal Government, “rather than exposing our members to public embarrassment”.

“All depots and petrol stations are directed to go about their normal business and ensure free flow and a hitch free supply and distribution of Petroleum products across every nooks and crannies of Southwest”.

“While we support Federal government and NNPC/ PPMC to achieve their objectives of products supplies, we will continue do our our businesses legitimately without fear or favour. We are passionate about Nigerian people’s plight and we will not add to the suffering of the people”.

“Once again you have assurances of all stakeholders of Southwest of our commitment to place the country above our personal interest,” the association declared.

