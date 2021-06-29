One Killed as Kaduna Students Protest over Hike in School Fees

By John Shiklam

An unidentified student of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, was yesterday shot dead while protesting alongside others against an increase in school fees by the state-owned institution.

The deceased had joined his colleagues, who were protesting over a hike in school fees, when security operatives made attempt to disperse them.

One of the protesters, who preferred anonymity, said they came out to protest over the increase in school fees when they met security operatives outside the college.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has reacted to the killing of the student protester.

A statement yesterday by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, stated that the governor has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

It said: “The Kaduna State Government is awaiting full reports on Monday’s protest by students of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya.

“In the preliminary report received so far, one student lost his life and some others were wounded, while three security personnel also sustained injuries.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, condoled with the family of the student that lost his life and wished the students and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery. The government of Kaduna State also wishes to debunk reports that it deployed security operatives to suppress protesting students. KDSG is awaiting briefings to enable it to understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate violent incidence in Gidan Waya.”

