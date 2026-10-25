Enugu Catholic Diocese Launches Initiative To Hold Public Officials Accountable 

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Catholic Diocese of Enugu has launched an initiative to promote good governance, civic engagement and voter education, while encouraging citizens to demand accountability and quality representation from elected officials.

The initiative, known as Church for Community Care and Good Governance (CCGG), was launched Sunday by the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP).

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Project Lead, Rev. Fr. Longinus Ugonwa, said the initiative would connect the church with citizens’ everyday concerns, including education, healthcare, roads, security, employment, youth development and responsible leadership.

He said CCGG was neither a political party nor a platform for promoting or attacking political personalities, but was committed to truth, responsible citizenship and the common good.

According to him, the initiative would help citizens understand public issues, ask informed questions, examine evidence and make responsible decisions rather than dictate what they should think.

“CCGG would also promote constructive engagement between citizens and political leaders,” he said, adding that governance worked better when citizens were informed and institutions remained open to dialogue.

He said the initiative would use podcasts, radio programmes, interviews, documentaries, social media and community engagement to listen to citizens, examine public concerns, recognise genuine progress and encourage practical solutions.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Beloved-Dan Anike, said the church could not separate itself from governance.

He expressed his readiness to partner with CCGG to achieve its objectives.