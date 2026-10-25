Top10 Magazine Names Umaru Kwairanga As Man of the Year 2026

The Group Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, has been named the Top10 Magazine’s Man of the Year 2026.

He emerged from among many other distinguished personalities in a multi-stage rigorous selection and screening process.

He succeeds the Chairman of Casiva Ltd, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, who was the magazine’s Man of the Year for 2025.

He joins a club of distinguished Nigerians who have won the crown since the inception of the award over 10 years ago, with the late Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, as the pioneer winner of the award in 2016.

Also on the magazine’s roll of honour are the Chairman, Cosgrove Group (2020), Umar Abdullahi; Chairman of Peace Mass Transit (PMT) and Founder of Maduka University (2022), Chief Samuel Onyishi; former Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS (2023), Muhammad Nami and Senator George Akume (2024), among others.

In a letter conveying Alhaji Kwairanga’s selection as the Man of the Year 2026, the Board of Editors of the Magazine said it was in recognition of his towering leadership as custodian of Nigeria’s capital market, his role in driving national economic development, his championship of corporate governance, transparency, integrity and influence that defined Nigeria’s economic narrative in 2026.

These, the givers of the award said, clearly stand him out as a man of excellence worthy of celebration, “hence the decision of our management to accord you this special recognition as the Top 10 Magazine’s Man of the Year 2026,” the letter said.

In a year marked by economic reforms, market volatility and renewed investor search for trust and transparency, Kwairanga stood tall as a symbol of stability, integrity and visionary leadership.

Under his watch, the Nigerian Exchange has emerged as one of Africa’s best performing markets, restoring investor confidence, attracting foreign inflows and providing capital for enterprise growth that creates jobs for millions of Nigerians.

As overseer of NGX Regulation, he has championed board accountability, shareholder protection, ESG compliance and global best practices, elevating Nigerian corporate governance to world standard.

His influence goes beyond the trading floor of Marina. He is a trusted counsel to regulators, a respected voice in the Presidency’s economic circle, a bridge between the private sector and government, and a mentor to a generation of investors and entrepreneurs who see in him the embodiment of ethical capitalism.

A man of unblemished integrity, quiet philanthropy and profound intellect, Kwairanga represents the best of Northern and Nigerian leadership – humble yet powerful, principled yet pragmatic, traditional yet globally minded. In a nation in search of role models who prove that one can be successful without cutting corners, powerful without being oppressive and wealthy without losing humanity, Kwairanga stands as a beacon.

“For his towering leadership as custodian of Nigeria’s capital market, his role in driving national economic development, his championship of corporate governance and transparency, his integrity and influence that defined Nigeria’s economic narrative in 2026, the Board and Management of the Top10 Magazine unanimously select Alh. (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga as Man of the year 2026,” stated the publishers of the Top10 Magazine.

The Top10 Magazine is a monthly publication established over 10 years ago as a platform to celebrate excellence and people of excellence from all human endeavours.

The Top10 Man of the Year Award was also instituted the same year as an annual award by the magazine as the highest honour reserved annually for one distinguished Nigerian whose leadership, integrity, influence and national impact have defined the year.

This year’s recipient, Kwairanga, a man of untainted character and impeccable reputation, is renowned for his unwavering commitment to success. Kwairanga has 25 years’ cognate experience in the banking, pensions, investment, manufacturing and commercial sectors.

He has served previously as a council member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and is currently a council member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria; and an active director on the boards of many quoted/listed and unquoted companies including Ashaka Cement Plc where he served for over 10 years, first as a director and later as chairman of the Board.

He is currently the GMD/CEO of Finmal Finance Services Limited. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Fellow of Certified Pension Institute Nigeria (2005) and Fellow of Institute of Directors of Nigeria. He is Chairman – Commerce, Trade and Investment subcommittee of Gombe State transition committee.

Kwairanga has a B.Sc (Hons) Business Administration (1991) and MBA (1995) both from University of Maiduguri and M.Sc. Finance & Governance from Liverpool John Moores University (2007).

Publisher/Editor-In-Chief of the Top10 Magazine, Mr. Tony Iji, said the award will be presented to Kwairanga at the Top10 Magazine’s Annual Excellence Awards night slated for November 22, 2026 which will be graced by the crème de la crème of the society.

To mark this high-profile event, the magazine is putting together a special award edition to celebrate him and other awardees. The edition which will comprehensively chronicle his achievements, leadership journey, and contribution to Nigeria’s capital market and the economy in general.