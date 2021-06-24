Taskforce Kills Five Bandits, Arrests Two in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo

Bandits, who invaded Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State Thursday met their match in the Special Taskforce put together by the state government to flush out gunmen from Allawa Forests in the area.

THISDAY reports that no fewer than five of the bandits were killed, while two others were arrested.

The remains of the neutralized bandits and those arrested were taken to Kagara headquarters of the local government by men of the Special Taskforce.

THISDAY learnt that in the early hours of Thursday, the bandits riding on motorcycles and armed with AK 47 rifles stormed the town and started shooting sporadically thereby putting fear in the people.

The bandits were said to have rustled several cattle and dispossessed the people of their property before trying to escape from the town.

The men of the taskforce, according to a report, got wind of the invasion and carried out a counter operation which led to the death of the five bandits and the arrest of two others.

The team also succeeded in recovering the cattle rustled and took back the property of the villagers from the gunmen.

Some of the bandits were however said to have escaped with gunshot injuries but are being traced by the security men.

The police in Minna have not commented on the issue.

Last Monday, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello launched a Special Taskforce comprising 1,000 armed men to dislodge bandits from the Allawa and neighbouring forests where it is believed that the abducted Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Islamic School pupils are being kept.

Bello tasked the men of the task force to “take the battle to the bandits” and rescue the pupils from their abductors.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

