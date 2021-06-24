Ayogu Eze Not Suspended, Says APC

Says report on purported suspension false

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu state chapter has called on the members of the party to disregard the report on the purported suspension of Senator Ayogu Eze from the party, describing the report as unfounded and absolute falsehood.

The Enugu State Chairman of the party, Mr. Ben Nwoye disclosed this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwoye, who is also the Secretary of APC Chairmen’s Forum said, “I got information yesterday, some reports reported on national television misinforming the people that Senator Ayogu Eze was suspended from the party. That is far from the truth.”

The chairman noted that Eze was a respected member of the party in Enugu, in the South-east and at the national level.

He added that during the pandemic, Eze contributed immensely to the financial purse of the party and made it possible for the party to distribute palliatives in 260 wards when the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

Nwoye added, “It came to my notice that a former chairman who has been removed from the Ward, somehow may have connived with people and started peddling falsehood, fake news that the most distinguished senator had been suspended from the party.

“So, this is far from the truth. So, I am asking the general public to discontinuance it. These are falsehoods, these are sponsored news item that is only meant to diminish the profile of Ayogu Eze.”

He however expressed worry that the reporter did not make an effort to contact him as the chairman of the party in the state to verify the information before going to press.

Nwoye said the former Ward Chairman claimed that Eze was suspended because of his anti-party activities.

Following the membership drive of the ruling party, he revealed that the membership strength of APC in Enugu state had risen from 63,000 to 184,294 registered members.

