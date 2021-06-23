Seven Die in Ekiti Auto Crash

By Victor Ogunje

No fewer than seven people yesterday lost their lives in an auto crash on Iluomoba-Aisegba road in Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Several persons were also wounded during the head-on collision involving a luxury bus and an 18-passenger bus.

The incident happened by 6 a.m. yesterday when the luxury bus with registration number: BDG-47-WT, and one Hummer bus with registration number: ABC-82-XH, reportedly collided, leading to the death of some persons.

Due to the severity of the accident, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, and the state Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, visited the scene of the fatal accident.

Eyewitness confirmed that the luxury bus was coming from Kano to Lagos while the bus was traveling from Lagos to Abuja before the collision allegedly caused by high speed occurred.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, explained that: “At about 6 a.m., a luxury bus had a head-on collision with an 18-seater bus on Ilumoba/Aisegba road which led to the death of seven persons, including the driver, who were on the Hummer bus, while several others on the luxury bus sustained different degrees of injuries.

“A team of traffic personnel from Ode Divisional Police headquarters led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) immediately mobilised to the scene to rescue the injured survivors and took them to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti, and also evacuated the seven confirmed dead bodies to the mortuary.

“It was gathered that the luxury bus was heading to Lagos from Kano while the Hummer bus was coming from Lagos heading to Abuja before the accident occurred,” he stated.

Abutu added that Egbeyemi and Mobayo, also visited the emergency unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) where some of the victims are currently receiving medical treatments.

The state Commissioner of Police commiserated with the families of the deceased, and prayed to God to grant their souls eternal rest.

